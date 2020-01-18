KYLAR LEANN OFEI MYERS Oct. 21, 2015 - Jan. 11, 2020

ELKHART — Kylar Leann Ofei Myers, 4, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Kylar was born in South Bend on Oct. 21, 2015, and is survived by her mother, Alexa (Markell Rugg) White of Elkhart; her grandparents, Margo (Brent Morgan) Hook of Osceola, and Julie and Johnny Rugg of Elkhart; great-grandparents, William I. and Evelyn Ofei White of Elkhart and Ghana, West Africa; and her uncles, Seth Hook and Kamren Morgan, both of Osceola.
Kylar was preceded in death by her uncle, Kamden Hook Morgan, and grandparents Butch and Maggie Hook and Terri Hook.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Friends may share a remembrance of Kylar or offer condolences to her family at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
