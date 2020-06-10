HUTTO, Texas — Kreszentia “Cindy” Holdread, 84, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart.
