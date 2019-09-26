KIRBY L. WHITEHEAD Oct. 13, 1944 - Sept. 24, 2019

GOSHEN — Kirby L. Whitehead, 74, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Goshen, to Wendell Whitehead and Rachel (Mishler) Whitehead Mast.
On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Jane Ramsby at Trinity Lutheran Church, Goshen.
She survives along with two sons, Bradley (Tina) Whitehead of Syracuse and Jeffrey (Connie) Whitehead of Goshen; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Gary (Barbara) Whitehead of Valdosta, Georgia, Robert Whitehead of Warne, North Carolina and James (Sally) Whitehead of Wakarusa.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Whitehead and a sister, Gayle Anderson.
A 1962 graduate of Goshen High School, Kirby was a candy maker at Olympia Candy Kitchen for more than 50 years.
Kirby was an athlete and a life long sports enthusiast, but his passion in life was family, friends, neighbors, and his close connections with so many people in and around the community.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where a 10 a.m. Saturday, funeral service will be conducted.
Pastor Joel Wallenbeck, Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be given to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
