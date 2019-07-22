BRISTOL — Kimberly Sue Cooper, 57, of Bristol, passed away at her home at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, following an extended illness. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
