KILA NICHOLE STAMPER July 8, 1988 - Jan. 15, 2020

ELKHART — Kila Nichole Stamper, 31, of Elkhart passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Kila was born July 8, 1988, in Elkhart. She grew up in Edwardsburg, Michigan, but later moved back to Elkhart,. Kila attended North Side Middle School and Elkhart Central High School. She had a passion for singing karaoke and taking pictures. Kila was an amazing friend to everyone and enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. A very proud cancer survivor, she beat Hodgkins lymphoma in 2019. Kila never stopped fighting, remained optimistic, and continuously lived her life to the fullest. She was fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved and cared for.
Surviving is her mother, Paula Stamper, and step-father, Mark Russell; father Jeffery “Otto Roxx” Miller, her cat Binxx, Cousins, Justine Stamper, Jaymee Stamper-Dick, Kelly Stamper, Alan Stamper, Gregory Stamper, Kendra Stamper, Cristi Russell, Raymond Russell, Uncle Danny Caldwell, and Cousin, Todd Bunnell of Spring Tx, and Sister Callie Prince, many nieces, nephews, and numerous other close family members and friends. Kila was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sally Stamper, Robert (Berlina) Stamper paternal grandparents, Cindy J Derbyshire, Jay G Miller, and Aunt Dana Stamper.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. The family welcomes stories during this time. To celebrate Kila’s life, dinner will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Jimtown Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
