KEVIN M. EDDY Feb. 18, 1961 - Aug. 17, 2019

ELKHART — Kevin M. Eddy, 58, of Elkhart, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home.
Kevin was born Feb. 18, 1961, in Chicago, to the late G. Phillip Eddy Sr. and the late Barbara J. (Durell) Eddy.
He is survived by five brothers, G. Phillip Eddy Jr., David Kaminski, Timothy Kaminski, Christopher Kaminski and Gregory Archer; a sister, Pamela Eddy; stepmother Frances Eddy; and close friend, Chaplain Richard Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather, Frank Richardson; a stepmother, Beverly Ann Eddy; and a daughter, Tesa Grace Lolmaugh Eddy.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1st Congregational United Church of Christ.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serenity Hall, 949 Middlebury St., Elkhart, IN 46516 or Stepping-Stones, 305 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Kevin was a graduate of Notre Dame.
Many were blessed by his generosity, kindness, and infectious spirit.
Kevin was willing to offer his time and talents so freely to all.
He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and friend and will be dearly missed by many.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
To leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website.
