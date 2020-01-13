KEVIN A. CAREY Jan. 2, 1967 - Jan. 7, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kevin Andre Carey, 53, of Columbia, formerly of Elkhart, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela; his mother, Shirley Carey; his sister, Renee (Kevin) McElligott, his nephew, Cullen; and his niece, Megan.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any chapter of Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
