KERRY SPICHER Sept. 23, 1938 - July 25, 2019

ELKHART — Kerry Spicher, 80, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in South River, Virginia, to Earl and Ethel (Beverly) Spicher.
On Sept. 29, 1956, he married Carole Sawyer who preceded him in 2012.
He was retired as a superintendent in the RV and van conversion industry.
He is survived by his son, Jeff Spicher of Elkhart; two daughters, Kimberly (Kent) Raymond of Elkhart and Tina (George) Casey of Elkhart; daughter-in-law Pamela Spicher of Elkhart; sister Fran (Duke) Andrews of Nappanee; sisters-in-law Shirley Spicher of Nappanee and Mary Spicher of Milford; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his wife, Carole; daughter Carolyn Spicher; sons Douglas and Mark Spicher; grandson Michael Spicher; greatgrandson Colton Miller; brothers Nevil, Dean and Robert Spicher; and sister Lorraine Plank.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Eastlund Funeral Home with calling two hours prior from 11-1 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Syracuse cemetery.
