KENNETH W. TICE Dec. 3, 1937 - July 20, 2019

ELKHART – Kenneth W. Tice, 81, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1937, in Elkhart to Orson M. and Lelia L. Tice. He married Carol S. Miller on Oct. 7, 1962, in Elkhart.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Tice of Elkhart; two sons, Todd (Sheila) Tice of Middlebury and Mark (Stephanie) Tice of South Bend; four grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Strebin, Tyler Tice, Mark Tice II and Austin Tice; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Dale and Darrell Tice; a sister, Betty Stouder; and his parents.
Ken graduated from Elkhart High School and retired as a foreman after 25 years in the Citric Acid plant at Miles Laboratories. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer, bowler and softball player. He liked watching sports and enjoyed his 1975 antique Buick LeSabre convertible. Ken served in the Army National Guard of Indiana and was called up during the Palm Sunday tornadoes.
Visitation for Ken will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25. The Rev. John Hogsett will officiate and burial will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Center for Hospice Care or Cancer Resources for Elkhart County. Online condolences may be sent to the Tice family at the funeral home website.
This obituary was corrected to update the date of the funeral service.
