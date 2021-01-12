BUFORD, Ga. — Kenneth Ray Parsons, 89, of Buford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Christine Miller Parsons; and sister, Naomi Brudi. Mr. Parsons is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Suter Parsons, Buford, Georgia; children, Darlene and Ed Sommer, Cheryl and Scott Irwin, Raymond and Christine Parsons and Kent and Jenny Parsons; grandchildren, Jeremy Sommer, Joseph Sommer, Jenna Roddy, Jordan Sommer, Renee Irwin, Kelly Diviney, Sean Irwin, Reilly Parsons, Shannon Parsons, Connor Parsons and Koryn Parsons; great-grandchildren, Kodey, Greyson and Ellie Sommer, Camille Roddy, Ophelia Roddy Everett, Ethan Dillon Sloane, Malcom Irwin, Colin, Darcy and April Diviney; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.