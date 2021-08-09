Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.