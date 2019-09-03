ELKHART — Kenneth J. McFarland, 56, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence.
He was born, in Elkhart, Sept. 29, 1962, to Myrl and Sharon (Williams) McFarland who survive.
He is also survived by his brothers, Steven (Ruby) McFarland and Roger (Lilly Argualla) McFarland; nephews Royal DelaCruz and Christopher McFarland; grandnieces Gwynn and Elenore; grandnephew, Sam; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Ada McFarland and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Eva Williams.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A private family gathering and memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to Myrl and Sharon McFarland directly.
