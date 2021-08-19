Kenneth DeWayne Williams, 55, passed away Thursday July 29, 2021, in Columbus, Georgia.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Roosevelt Williams and Geraldine Williams, who survives. He was a delivery driver for UPS in Elkhart for several years. Kenneth was a volunteer at the YMCA and was very involved with youth athletics.
