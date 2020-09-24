ELKHART — Kenneth C. “Skip” Nelson, 94, of Elkhart died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Eastlake Terrace.
Skip was born Nov. 13, 1925, in Elkhart to the late Carl V. and Bessie E. (Bowers) Nelson. On Oct. 13, 1945, he married Ora B. Stair. She died March 14, 2013, after 67 years of marriage. Kenneth is also preceded in death by a sister, June L. Elliot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.