KENNARD L. MARTIN Oct. 23, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Kennard L. Martin, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Borgess-Pipp Hospital, Plainwell, Michigan.
He was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Peru to Melvin and Mary (Stahl) Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Christine (Schlemmer) Martin; daughter, Maria (Lester) Shisler, Goshen; son, Bryan Martin, Snohomish, Washington; three grandchildren, the joys of his life, Rosie, Kayleigh and Allie Shisler; and two brothers, Arvid (Mireya) Martin, Temple Terrace, Florida and Eldon (Marcia) Martin, Mentone.
Mr. Martin was a quiet man with a ready smile that could brighten up a building. If you wanted to get him to talk, all you had to do was ask about his granddaughters.
He enjoyed walking outdoors and being a handyman. He faithfully served Goshen College for 58 years in the physical plant. He was also a long-time member of Harvest Community Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Sept. 5, at Harvest Community Church, 17285 C.R. 34, Goshen. Pastors Jim Dreier, Steve Chupp and Vic Hildebrand will officiate.
Burial will follow at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.