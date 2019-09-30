KATHY L. HELLER March 10, 1958 - Sept. 26, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Kathy Lynn (Lester) Heller, 61, of Edwardsburg, passed away in her home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born March 10, 1958, in Taswell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Shirley (Goodwin) Lester.
On Sept. 3, 1994, Kathy married LeRoy Heller. He survives her.
Also left to cherish her memory are two children, Robin (Michael) Truman and Michael Hatfield, both of Elkhart; six siblings, Randy Lester of South Bend, Alva Glen Lester of North Carolina, Beverly (Mike) Hodge of North Carolina, Samuel (Cherie) Lester of Elkhart, Lisa (Ricky) Sanders of Maryland, and Nicholas Lester of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Kirstin, Kody, Kane, and Kloe Truman; one great-grandson, Henry Tope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was an extremely talented artist both with painting and drawing.
She was offered a job to do drawings for Walt Disney, but being such a devoted mother to her newborn baby girl, she passed up on the opportunity, and never looked back.
She was also very gifted at crafts and gardening. But more than anything, she loved her family and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Elkhart Church of God.
She had a kind and generous heart and will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will befrom 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with the funeral immediately following at 1 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 S.R. 23, enter off Cherry Road. Burial will follow in Adamsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
