ELKHART — Kathryn Mary Ann Holcomb, 72, was the cherished daughter of Andrew and Irene “Wanda” Zulliger and loving aunt, of Robert (Robin) Davis, Teressa (Brian) Sears, Alisa (Mike) Depositar, and Monica (Pete) Kern.
Aunt Kathy went to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, with the most kind and loving care team and her nieces and nephews by her side.
