KATHLEEN SEELY July 22, 1926 - Sept. 22, 2019

GOSHEN — Kathleen Seely, 93, of Goshen, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Greencroft Healthcare after an extended illness.
She was born July 22,1926, in Goshen, to Herbert C. and Grace G. (Musselman) Stroup.
Surviving Kathleen are daughters Jane (Jim) Yoder of Goshen and Julie (Brad) Nichols of Middlebury; grandchildren Erin (Nick) McClintock of Lusby, Maryland, Jamie (Mark) Stout of Zionsville and Jordan (Karley) Yoder of Oakland, California; and great-grandchildren Liam McClintock of Lusby, Maryland, and Harry, Oliver and Grace Stout of Zionsville, and sister Martha Rockenbaugh of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by grandchildren Leigh and Adrian Fisher, sister Evelyn Burtsfield and brother Carlton “Soupy” Stroup.
She was a member of Zion Community Church in Millersburg.
She worked at Salem Bank later known as Trustcorp, retiring as manager of the Millersburg branch.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, funeral service at Zion Community Church, Millersburg.
Pastor Jeff Lewis will officiate.
Burial will follow in Brown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers and Sisters, or Cancer Resources of Elkhart County.
(1) entry
So so sorry for your loss. Hugs and God Bless. Love, Nancy Rinehart
