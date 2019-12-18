KATHLEEN BRAHM MCNICHOLS June 27, 1946 - Oct. 31, 2019

ELKHART — Kathleen Brahm McNichols, 73, of Elkhart, beloved by many, survived by sisters Maggie Brahm and Jean Brahm (Bob) Ward; daughter-in-law Tricia Wickert and family; six nieces and nephews; and eight grand nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by long time partner Tom Wickert, sister Patty Brahm (Jim) Regan and parents Bill Brahm and Rita /Nettie Brahm Baar.
She was a graduate of St. Luke and Trinity, River Forest, Illinois; alumna of Loyola (BS), University of Chicago (MBA) and Palmer Chiropractic Institute.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, at 27695 Whitetail Way, Elkhart.
For more information, call 574-293-3223.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.