BRISTOL — Kathleen Adele Bauer, 89, of Bristol, passed away and went home, at midnight Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Aug 10, 1930, in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of Charles McIntyre and Kathleen McIntyre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bauer, oldest daughter, Kathleen Lynette (Bauer) Huston and Bruce Todd Bauer, her son who died shortly after birth.
She lived in Bristol, of Elkhart County, for 56 years in a beautiful home out in the country, surrounded by woods, and wildlife, which came to be her life.
Although earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology, she devoted herself to taking care of her home and family.
Later, she developed an interest in writing, working as a journalist for a local newspaper, as well as giving herself to wildlife rehabilitation, her real passion.
She was not just a loving mother, but just as much, if not more, a best friend that her children could open their hearts to and learn.
The passion and wisdom that she had passed down not only to her children but to friends and others around her, go beyond the words written here.
She was an advocate and voice for animals, domestic and wild, who did not have a voice. This was reflected through her writings, presentations to elementary schools, and personal work in wildlife rehabilitation.
Her compassionate heart also became engraved in the heart of her children, as well, and shared by her husband.
She taught a unique connection that mankind has with the environment and the creatures that make it up. It was one not of dictatorship or domination, nor for personal gain, greed, or pride, but rather of a stewardship, being a joint occupant of the land with animals. It was about sharing the environment, somehow, in a balance that could be seen in the lives of early native Americans, not as separate and above the creatures, but as a part of them.
Her writings, presentations, and rehab work embraced the lives of wolves, wild horses, raptors, foxes and coyotes and others, never feeling as though she was doing enough. She fully enjoyed the myriad of wildlife, that occupied her backyard, that seemed to bring a sense of peace, creatures that came freely and knew that they were safe and welcome. Each cat and dog, that came under her roof, always had a unique place in her family, giving all that she could to them, a home, love, and place of safety, and usually coming to her as a stray, rescue or from the humane shelter.
Her compassion didn’t stop with animals, however, giving freely to humans in need, paying it forward, as she called it, something that she always shared with her children, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. In truth it was “paying it forward” to whatever and whomever crossed her path, as the need dictated. Life was about making a difference.
She is survived by her son, Robert Charles Bauer, and daughter Heidi (Michael) McGee; five grandchildren, Celia Bauer Gregory (Joshua) with three great-grandchildren, Ellis Gregory, Emiline Gregory and Eila Gregory of Charlestown; grandchildren Adriel Sutton Bauer of New Albany, Milagra McGee of Los Angeles, California, Siobhan McGee of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Erin McGee of San Francisco, California.
According to her wishes, there was to be no funeral, but a request to be cremated and her ashes spread in the Rocky Mountains.
She freely donated to many animal causes as well, which engulfed all forms of wildlife and domestic animals, including, Friends of Animals, Wolf Park, the Humane Society, Elkhart County Feral Cat Coalition, and Here Kitty Kitty Rescue, amongst many others, also, to which donations can be sent in her name, if desired.
This was the heart of Kathleen Bauer, one greatly missed already and loved by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.