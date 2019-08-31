KATHERINE M. NASH Dec. 29, 1961 - Aug. 29, 2019

ELKHART — Katherine Marie Nash, 57, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Elkhart General Hospital.
Katherine was born on Dec. 29, 1961, in Mishawaka to Charles and Karen (Armstrong) Nash. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.
Surviving are her mother, Karen Nash of Mishawaka; daughter, Nicole (Rudy) Torres of Mishawaka; longtime companion, Tom Musall of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Charles Torres, Relena Torres and Kaylee Martino; and two sisters, Deborah (Dennis) Leighton of Mishawaka and Christine (Mike) Morphew of South Bend.
She formerly worked for Electro-Voice in Mishawaka and Monaco Coach in Wakarusa.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka.
