KATHERINE EASH April 1, 1945 - Sept. 8, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Katherine Eash, 74, of Middlebury, passed away at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness.
She was born April 1, 1945, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Nelson and Mary Ida (Leach) Siler.
On Jan. 21, 1967, in Goshen, she married Ray Eash; he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are a son, James (Beth) Eash of Middlebury; two daughters, Sharon Ewing of Goshen and Teresa (Al) Hartman of Elkhart; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marjorie (Ray) Evans of Clairfield, Tennessee, Margaret (Paul) Coker of Caryville, Tennessee and Sherry (Randy) Osborne of Lafollette, Tennessee; three brothers, Tom Siler of Goshen, James (JoAnn) Siler of Clairfield, and Milford (Nina) Siler of Duff, Tennessee; a special niece, Rosetta Yoder; and a special nephew, Kenton Eash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis Siler and Elizabeth Nichols; and a sister in law, Ruby Miller.
Katherine was a homemaker and was a previous member of the Moose Auxiliary and the Elks Club.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, also at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by her great-nephew, Kevin Yoder.
Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
