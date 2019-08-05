KARLA J. NEWCOMER April 15, 1954 - July 31, 2019

GOSHEN — Karla Jo Newcomer, 65, died at home Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1954, in Goshen to Charles and Ernestine (Howard) Fowler.
On Feb. 19, 1972, she married Donald R. Newcomer Jr. He died Oct. 30, 1993.
Survivors include a daughter, Kara Newcomer of Woodbridge, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Newcomer of Nappanee; a granddaughter, Samantha Newcomer; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad Newcomer; a sister, Cheryl Kaye Kidd; and two brothers, Dennis and David Fowler.
A lifelong area resident, Karla Jo was a graduate of Goshen High School.
An informal time of visitation and remembrance will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon until 6 p.m. in the meeting room at Quality Inn and Suites, 1930 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
A private burial will take place at Violett Cemetery.
Memorials in Karla’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
