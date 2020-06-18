ELKHART — Karl Dean Holmes, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the love and comfort of his family.
Karl was born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Elkhart to the late Lloyd and Ada (Shank) Holmes. After graduating from Elkhart High School in 1950, he attended Ball State University until he was inducted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He then attended and graduated from Tri-State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and began a satisfying and long career in the insurance industry. He retired from Liberty Mutual as an adjuster.
