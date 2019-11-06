KARL D. SZOBODY Feb. 19, 1942 - Oct. 25, 2019

BUSHNELL, Neb. — Karl Dean Szobody, 77, of Bushnell, formerly Elkhart, died at his home Oct. 25, 2019.
He was born Feb. 19, 1942, to the late Henry and Mary (Compton) Szobody.
Karl was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi Ann and is survived by his brother John; his sister Diane; his wife Norma, sons Dean and Briant; and daughter Michelle along with eight grandchildren.
Karl retired from Jefferson County, Golden, Colorado, after 25 years, a volunteer firefighter in many small communities to include Indiana, Colorado and Nebraska.
Recently he was voted to be the chairman of the Village Board, in Kimball County, Nebraska.
As a life time member of the BMW MOA Club he enjoyed riding across America, his visitations in Arizona at his daughter Michelle’s home and junking for clocks and watches with his son Briant along with an anticipation to drive his son Dean’s 1954 GMC truck after it is restored.
He also maintained with pride the landscaping he architected to his home in Bushnell.
He was loved by many and will be missed by those who knew him well.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
A memorial service was held in Bushnell on Saturday, Nov. 2.
