ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. —Karen S. Hewitt, 70 years old, of Zephyrhills, and formerly of Michiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2020. She had been in a nursing home for the past two years. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone she met. She was a wonderful wife, an amazing mother, a wonderful grandmother and a wonderful great-grandmother.
Karen and her husband, Gerald, always enjoyed being active in their amateur radio club. They enjoyed helping out in bad weather by helping with the storm shelters and where they could be of help. They were active in their church related activities.
