GRANGER — Karen Kay Winter, 73, formerly of Elkhart and Warsaw, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Bell Tower Health and Rehabilitation Center in Granger.
Karen was the fourth of 11 children born to Elmer and Vera (Charles) Peters on July 25, 1947, in Goodland, Kansas. She is survived by a son, Ryan Winter; two daughters, Melinda (Dan) Kutz and Kimberly (Rick) Campbell; as well as 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her eight siblings, Phyllis (Harvey) Zweygardt, Erma Atkins, Larry “Pete” Peters, Roger Peters, Vickie (Don) Engel, Rod (Rita) Peters, Rick (Cindy) Peters; and Randy (Becky) Peters; also numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.