KAREN JONES-WOLFE Oct. 17, 1957 - July 21, 2019

BRISTOL — Karen Jones-Wolfe, 61, of Bristol left us on Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a two-year battle with the brutal disease ALS.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1957. A graduate of Memorial High School, Karen went on to establishing Trillium Salon located in downtown Elkhart for over 10 years. She had a passion for gardening and absolutely loved shopping, which she did until the last few days of her life. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
A celebration of life is being arranged.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wellfield Botanical Gardens or Elkhart Humane Society.
Walley Mills Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.