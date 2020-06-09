BRISTOL — Karen (Markey) Anderson, 76, of Bristol, passed away following an apparent sudden illness at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
