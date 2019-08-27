KAREN A. TESTO Oct. 1, 1952 - Aug. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Karen Ann Testo, 66, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s, at Eastlake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Karen was born Oct. 1, 1952, in Elkhart; she was the daughter of Frank J. and Donna Ruth (Kamp) Testo, who have preceded her in death as well as a nephew, Matthew Gus Fearnow.
Karen is survived by four siblings, Linda (Jack) Fearnow, Kathy Testo-Prusinski, twins Marie R. Testo and Frank J. Testo; nieces and nephews, Amanda Fearnow, Krista Prusinski, Ashley Testo, Skylar Testo and Paul Lebel; also several great nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion, Alan Taber.
Karen was a 1971 graduate of Jimtown High School.
She was an award-winning artist and contract painter.
In the early 1970s while displaying her art at the Amish Acres Art and Crafts festival, she was approached by a van conversion company to paint murals on vans, and did that for many years for various van conversion companies.
She also worked in customer service at Rollie Williams Paint Spot for many years.
Karen loved the outdoors, nature, fishing, camping and mushroom hunting.
She also liked history, traveling and astrology.
A visitation for friends and family will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, where services celebrating Karen’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 with visitation one hour prior at the Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Per her wishes, cremation was chosen.
Memorials are kindly requested to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
