ELKHART — Kamilla Mae Brown Wiley, infant daughter of Amelia Brown and Eric Wiley of Elkhart, passed away at birth on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
