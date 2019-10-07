JUSTIN L. HOLAWAY Sept. 7, 1985 - Oct. 3, 2019

GOSHEN — Justin Lee Holaway, 34, of Goshen, passed away at his home Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
He was born Sept. 7, 1985, in Goshen, to Ronda (Holaway) Harrison.
Justin loved being with his sons, Harrison and Hank. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially when he could teach them how to play ball, ride a bike, and fish.
Justin graduated from Northridge High School in 2004 and had worked at Keystone RV in Goshen as a group leader.
He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends and watching Notre Dame football and Indiana State basketball.
Justin is survived by his precious boys, Harrison Lee and Hank Lee Holaway; mother and father, Ronda and Bill Harrison; brother Craig “Joey” Holaway of Goshen; sister Jessica Whitworth of Three Rivers, Michigan; brother Aaron Harrison of Hawaii; grandparents Ron and Linda Holaway of Shipshewana; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1p.m Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Sarber officiating.
A graveside service will follow services in Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury.
Memorial donations may go to Ronda and Bill Harrison directly.
