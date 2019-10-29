JULIE F. REAMS June 23, 1952 - Oct. 13, 2019

GOSHEN — Julie Faye Reams, 67, of Goshen, passed away Oct. 13, 2019, in Montgomery, Texas.
She was born, in Warsaw, to Arthur and Minnie (Gregory) Burke whom preceded her in death along with her younger brother, Karey Burke.
Her Loving memory will be honored, cherished and kept alive by her adoring husband and best friend of 35 years, Timothy Lee Reams; her six children, Michelle Marie Balino (Langhorne), Chantelle Rene Langhorne, Tonya Tenelle Reams, Nathaniel Alan Langhorne, Timothy Lee Reams II, and Joshua Aaron Reams; her seven grandchildren, Lee, Braden, Nyah, Mason, Isiah, Ryker, and Makennly; extended family Pedro Balino and Bobbie Lorenzen; her sisters, Judy Prater (Burke) and Elizabeth Gregory Kennedy; and her younger brother, Gary Gregory; along with so many nieces and nephews in the Warsaw area; as well as the many wonderful friends she met on her journey.
Julie was a beautiful soul who had a gift for positively impacting those around her with warmth, love, honesty, understanding, thoughtfulness, generosity and patience.
She will always be with her loved ones in their hearts and souls.
Those who knew her know just how wonderful she was to everyone.
She will be dearly missed by all who got to know her.
Heaven will be adding a beautiful soul to its ranks.
A celebration her life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Willowdale Pavilion, 1320 Olive Ave., Elkhart, Indiana 46516.
The family would appreciate if individuals would post memories of her on her Facebook profile or written letters for a memory tree.
The family requests those who wish to send flowers instead donate to a local food bank in her memory to help others in need.
