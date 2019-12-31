JULIA R. SAMS March 24, 1959 - Dec. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Julia R. Sams, 60, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home in Elkhart.
She was born March 24, 1959, in Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (O’Connor) Miner.
On July 29, 1995, in Elkhart she married Ronald Sams. He survives along with her father, Hilary Grissom; three children, Rachel (Dustin) Allen, Amie Hoffman and Richard Monschein; three stepchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Sams, Jeremiah (Ashleigh) Sams and Katherine (Walter) Swihart; and 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four siblings, Lori (Paul) Tustin, her twin, Jeanne (David Yost) Flynn, David (Tina) Ashe, Dean Ashe and her dog, Cupcake.
Julia enjoyed gambling, but her true passion was caretaking. She took care of her mother for over 20 years and will be remembered as a wonderful caregiver to all.
A private family memorial service will be held at Coulters Chapel Church of God in Niles, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, friends may send memorial contributions to Riley Hospital for Children.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
