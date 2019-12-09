JULAINE A. YODER Nov. 17, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2019

OSCEOLA — Julaine Ann Yoder, 83, of Osceola, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
The Woodstock, Illinois, native was born Nov. 17, 1936, to John Joseph and Eleanor Mae (Hohenstein) Sackman and was a lifelong Elkhart area resident.
Julaine graduated from Elkhart High School with the class of ‘55 and on Nov. 13, 1955, she married Thomas J. Yoder in Elkhart. He survives after 64 years of marriage.
Julaine was a homemaker and member of First Presbyterian Church in Elkhart and the Osceola Community Players.
She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, former PTA President at Lincoln School and she loved baking for family and friends.
Julaine was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mary L. Yoder.
In addition to her husband, Thomas J. Yoder Sr., Julaine is also survived by her children, Thomas J. Yoder, Jr. of Osceola, Timothy (Phon) Yoder of Elkhart and Tamara K. Yoder of Osceola; her grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Amy) Yoder of Sidney Ohio, Justin Thomas (Tia Vouros-Callahan) Yoder of Eugene Oregon and Julia Kay (Ryan) Wozniak of Chicago; her great-grandchildren, Rayna and Ava Yoder in Sidney and Tyrian Yoder in Eugene; her sister, Colleen L. Goode of Elkhart; and her brother, Lonnie C. (Sally) Sackman of Sebring, Florida.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, with the Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks of First Presbyterian Church officiating.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
To share a remembrance of Julaine or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
