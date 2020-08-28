ELKHART — Judy Mae (Martin) Helbling, 78, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home after a long battle with COPD, dementia and lung cancer.
She was born Dec. 17, 1941, to Hubert and Irma (Rowe) Martin. She married James F. Helbling on March 26, 1961. He was her high school sweetheart since 1955. They moved from Kilbourn Street in Elkhart in 2010 to the Boardwalk Retirement Community. In November of 2019 they moved to Brentwood Assisted Living Center of Elkhart.
