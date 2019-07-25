JUDY E. JOHNSON April 26, 1943 - June 24, 2019

ELKHART — Judy E. Johnson, 76, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1943, in Chicago, to N. Dean Stouder and Ruby Hunt.
On Oct. 23, 1971, she married F. James Johnson; he survives along with five sons, R. Michael (Cathy) Hunt, Joe Hunt, Darin (Michelle) Hunt, John (Danielle) Johnson and T. James (Stacie) Johnson, 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Diana (Joe), Sharon (Tim), Jeanie (John), Bobby (Marie) and Mark (Carol).
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Norman.
Most dear to Judy was her family who meant the world to her.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Brentwood, 3600 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
