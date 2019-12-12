JUDY C. CLARK Dec. 1, 1949 - Dec. 9, 2019

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Judy C. Clark, 70, of Constantine, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, a daughter of Allen and Helen (White) Richardson.
Judy graduated from Constantine High School in 1968.
On Feb. 11, 1972, she married Bruce Clark in Elkhart. He preceded her in death Oct. 26, 2017.
Judy enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting and sketching. She loved gardening, enjoyed the outdoors and took many long drives enjoying the landscapes.
Judy loved to sit and chat, had a warm welcoming smile, and was an amazing hugger. Mostly, family was everything to Judy and she loved and cherished her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
She loved all of her family, and never passed up a moment to tell them she loved them.
Surviving are her son. Joshua (Aimmee) Clark of Granger, Indiana; daughter Tiffany Bradley of Bristol, Indiana; grandchildren Eric, Brooke, Morgan, Amy, Megan and Mason; great- grandchildren Easton and Aiden; sister Phyllis (Bill) Corwin of Washougal, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister-in-law Linda Parker; and son-in-law Scott Bradley.
Relatives and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine.
Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or RiverBend Cancer Services.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneral homes.com.
