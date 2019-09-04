JUDITH A. SIPLE Sept. 18, 1933 - Aug. 28, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Judith Ann Siple, 85, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Paul Frank Jernegan for many years and then worked for CTS Corp. in Elkhart for more than 30 years where she retired.
Judith was born Sept.18, 1933, in Warsaw, to Robert and Anna Elizabeth (Weick) Kirkendall.
Judith was united in marriage to Alfred Siple in January of 1968. Alfred preceded her in death April 1, 2019.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Pam (Chris) Chadwick of Elkhart; her son, Mark Hunter of Osceola; two grandchildren, Kyle and Dillon; two sisters, Jean Cherney of Florida and Anita Burnham of Texas; and her brother, John Kirkendall of Goshen.
Her son, Scott Hunter preceded her death May 1, 2010.
Judith is a graduate of Mishawaka High School.
She enjoyed her flower gardens, horses, and decorating for the holidays. Her family was everything to her.
Memorial services will be at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Palmer Funeral Home – River Park.
Graveside services and burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judith Siple may be offered to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa - Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.