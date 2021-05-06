EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Judith Ann Christner, 73, of Edwardsburg and Elkhart, passed to her rest May 4, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital after an illness.
She was born July 16, 1947, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of James R. and Virginia (Blassingame) Massey and has lived in the Michiana area all of her life. She was a home health care provider most of her life and enjoyed being a “home nanny.”
