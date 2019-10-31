SAVANNAH, Ga. — Juaneta Shehan Hershberger, 85, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
She was born, in Elkhart, daughter of John A. and Mary Nichols Shehan.
She was reared in Elkhart where she graduated from Elkhart High School and worked at Howmet for many years before retiring to DeLeon Springs, Florida in 1998.
Juaneta later moved to Rincon, Georgia, to be near her family.
She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, gardening and crossword puzzles.
Juaneta was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved all her children unconditionally.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and always had a sparkle in her eyes and smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hershberger; children Mary Wade, John and David Etling; sister Joan Platz; brother James Shehan; and grandson Ricky Etling.
Surviving are children Linda Anderson (Randy) of Eden, Georgia; William Etling Jr. of Jacksonville, Georgia; Elaine Nunner (Scott) of Savannah; brother Jesse Thomas Shehan of Washougal, Washington; grandchildren Jeremy, Jonathan, Trisha, Nicole, Jodi, Randy, William, Jennelle, Kristi, Brandie, Crystal, Nathan, Elysia and Chandler; numerous great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.