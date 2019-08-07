JOYCE E. ROSE July 23, 1941 - Aug. 5, 2019

GOSHEN — Joyce E. Rose, 78, of Goshen, died at 5:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1941, in Elkhart, to Clell and Viola (Roberts) Grissom.
On Aug. 11, 1962 ,she married Thomas L. Rose.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas, son, Brock (Rose) Rose and granddaughter Amanda Rose, all of Goshen.
Preceding her in death were her parents and an infant brother.
Joyce was a 1959 graduate of Elkhart High School and of the Elkhart School of Radiology.
She worked as an x-ray technician in Goshen and Elkhart and retired in 1975.
Joyce, along with her husband, Tom, authored two cookbooks, “Cooking Together with Tom & Joyce”. They hosted a cooking feature on FOX 28 morning show for 13 years and taught cooking classes throughout the Midwest.
Joyce was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol, Daughters of the Revolution (DAR) and Delta Tau Delta Sorority.
Visitation will be 4–8 p.m. from with a rosary service at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
The Rev. Bob Van Kempen and the Rev. John Delaney will officiate.
Burial will be in West Goshen Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Goshen Hospital Hospice or St. Mary’s Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
