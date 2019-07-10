JOYCE A. LEE March 12, 1949 - July 6, 2019

ELKHART — Joyce Ann Lee, 70, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born March 12, 1949, in Elkhart, to Gordon and Evelyn (Krause) Lee Sr.
She married Robert Thielke and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, Joseph (Julie) Atchison, Stephen (Deborah) Atchison and Stacey Atchison, all of Elkhart; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Tom Lee of Cassopolis, Michigan, John Lee and Gordon Lee Jr., both of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joyce graduated in 1967 from Elkhart High School.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She retired from Colbert Packaging in Elkhart.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
