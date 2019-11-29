JOYCE A. CORBIN Sept. 9, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Joyce A. Corbin, 81, of Elkhart, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
Joyce was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Muncie, to the late Carl Leo and Maxine (McCreary) Haney.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Corbin of Goshen, brother Harry L. Shrack and sister Pat Wedge. Also surviving are two grandchildren Anthony and Karli and two great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Haney.
Joyce worked for Miles Laboratories, now Bayer, and retired after 27 years of service in the accounting department.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
A 3 p.m. memorial service for Joyce will be Monday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Elkhart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
