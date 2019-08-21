JOY M. KELLY Feb. 28, 1935 - Aug. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Joy Maxine Kelly, 84, of Elkhart, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Maxine was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Hickman, Arkansas, to the late David and Pearl (Hamm) Nelson.
On Dec. 27, 1963, she married John Kelly. John preceded her in death passing away in January of 1997.
Surviving are her sons Mike Kelly of Osceola and Tim Kelly of Elkhart.
She is also survived by her stepchildren Darla Smith of Elkhart and Johnny Kelly of Surprise, Arizona. Surviving as well are 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, along with her siblings, LouAnn (Tom) Wage of Blytheville, Arkansas, Freddie Nelson of Black Oak, Arkansas and Jackie Paul of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard and Charles Nelson, Irene Zercher, Virginia Jarvi and Shirley Nelson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola.
There will also be one hour of viewing prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, Aug. 23, at Bethany Missionary Church, 56295 C.R. 1, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Maxine will be cremated and laid to rest privately at a later time.
Maxine was employed as a cook at Harley Holben Elementary School in Elkhart for more than 20 years. She was also employed for many years with Kelly Auto Sales in Elkhart.
In her retirement, she loved to travel, especially to Florida and Hawaii to spend time on the beaches, reading and gardening. Her love for gardening was passed down to her grandchildren as she spent time with them and guided them through their 4H gardening projects for many years.
Most of all, Maxine loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Church for more than 54 years and was part of the Red Hat Club at the church.
In her memory, donations may be made to Bethany Missionary Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kelly family at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
