JOSEPHINE MILLER Dec. 5, 1935 - Oct. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Josephine “Jo” Miller, 83, of Elkhart, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness.
She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Donald and Margaret (Cook) Snyder. Josephine was a Randolph County High School graduate. She then graduated from Earlham College with a nursing degree. On Aug. 11, 1956, she married Daniel Miller in Richmond. Her daughter, Debra Ann Miller, preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1989. Her husband preceded her in death on July 5, 2014.
Josephine had lived in Liberty, Indiana, for 20 years until she moved to Elkhart in 1970. She enjoyed watching birds, traveling, especially to Arizona, and was an outdoor enthusiast.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Brenda) Miller of Elkhart; and brothers Thomas (Judy) Snyder of Muncie and Fred (Lola) Snyder of Springport, Indiana. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Miller; brother, Donald Edgar Snyder; and sisters Erma Jean Cloyd and Pauline (twin of Josephine), who passed away days after her birth.
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service, all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. Erin Miller and Pastor Rick Pirtle will officiate. Burial will be in Olive West Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart Center for Hospice.
