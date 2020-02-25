ELKHART — Joseph Russo, 60, of Elkhart, died 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Golden Living Center. Arrangements are pending at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen.
