ELKHART — Joseph Huffman, 84, of Elkhart, died at home July 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart sheriff will not enforce mask order
- Police say woman tried to hit man with car
- No foul play suspected after body found in parking lot
- Elkhart man killed when SUV strikes tree
- School reopenings depend on COVID trends
- Test processing slows as county may have reached COVID plateau
- Hospital lawyers argue against class action
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans
- Naked man flees from house on fire
- Elkhart man arrested for alleged threats
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans (14)
- County mandates masks to stem virus (8)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- Data belie severity of COVID outbreak (6)
- President Trump’s 21st century malaise (6)
- Cellphones down: Only hands-free use allowed while driving (4)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
- Goshen man arrested after chase, crash (3)
- Mask mandate faces swift pushback (3)
- Goshen council hears grim economic forecast (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.