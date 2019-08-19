JOREEN J. GINGERICH Sept. 4, 1928 - Aug. 17, 2019

WAKARUSA – Joreen J. Gingerich, 90, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Bradford, Illinois, to Charles E. and Verna (Osborn) Behnke.
On Sept. 21, 1947, she married Delbert J. Gingerich.
He survives along with two daughters, Patricia (Ron) Yoder and Janice (David) Stutsman, both of Goshen; a son, Donald (Sharon) Gingerich of Goshen; five grandchildren, Jackie (Paul) Gruet, Reneé (David) Buck, Stephanie (Chris) Edmound, Craig (Tara) Yoder and Erica (Patrick) Siegel; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce (Rick) Daeler of Fulton, Illinois, and Louise (Robert) Lasky of Kewanee, Illinois.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Behnke.
A member of Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Mrs. Gingerich was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked beside her husband, Delbert, in their lawn service business, in banking at 1st National Bank, and as a cook at Jefferson Elementary.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, 61115 S.R. 15, Goshen. The Revs. Harold Knight and Matt Maloney will officiate.
Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Children’s Sunday School fund at the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.