BRISTOL — Jordan Sierra Hoff, 18, of Bristol, died on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the result of a tragic car accident on C.R. 8 in Bristol. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
